Expect more from iShowSpeed in WWE.

The mega-streaming star and on-again, off-again part time friend of WWE appeared on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on ESPN on Thursday afternoon.

During the interview, iShowSpeed mentioned how he thinks that he will take WWE more seriously in the future and “put his full self into it.”

“It makes sense,” iShowSpeed began. “I genuinely think at some point in my career I will take WWE more serious and actually able to deliver my full self into it, and immerse myself into it.”

iShowSpeed competed alongside Logan Paul and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 42, and memorably appeared as an alternate in the Men’s Royal Rumble match a couple of years ago.