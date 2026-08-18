IShowSpeed says his return to WWE could be coming soon.

The popular streamer has not appeared for the company since WrestleMania 42, where he teamed with The Vision’s Austin Theory and Logan Paul in a losing effort against The Usos and LA Knight.

During a recent Twitch stream, Speed was asked by a fan when he plans to make his way back to WWE. He responded by teasing that another appearance is already on the horizon.

“I’m coming back to WWE soon, bro. Don’t worry, bro. WWE x Speed is coming back very soon.”