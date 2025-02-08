It looks like the WWE releases are not over yet.

Isla Dawn, one-half of the former tag-team champions alongside Alba Fyre, appears to be indicating that she has been released as part of the latest round of WWE talent cuts.

Fyre surfaced on social media on Saturday morning with a post that read, “From NXT UKs White Witch to Raws Bad Bitch. To… ??? See you in 90 🗓️.”

Fyre joins Cedric Alexander, Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain (AOP) duo Akam and Rezar as those who have been released from WWE.

We will keep you posted.