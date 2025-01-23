The WWE 2K25 teases continue.

On Thursday, the WWE Games account on X shared a video of Bianca Belair and Raquel Rodriguez talking about the new video game from WWE and 2K Sports, teasing a new “Island of Relevancy” mode.

HOT 97’s “HipHopGamer” spoke a little over a week ago about conversations he had with 2K developers regarding a new game mode being worked on for WWE 2K25 that is similar to “The Neighborhood” mode on the NBA 2K game.

“The Neighborhood” is a mode that has NBA 2K players run around in an open world experience in which players in that game can interact with others online.

As noted, WWE will make a big reveal next Monday night on WWE Raw on Netflix with additional details set to be officially released the following morning on Tuesday.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding WWE 2K25 continue to surface.

WWE 2K25 will officially introduce a CITY to play in just like NBA 2K series. Breaking News WWE will also feature inter gender matches and the graphics is better and the gameplay is even smoother. Best WWE 2K video ever will be shown January 28th pic.twitter.com/JffhNwJPRr — HOT97 | HipHopGamer | AMD | PLITCH | THE G.O.A.T. (@HipHopGamer) January 13, 2025

(H/T: PWInsider.com)