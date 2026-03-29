“The Last Stylebender” knows how to take styles from all artforms and make it his own.

In the past, those styles have included WWE homages.

His memorable tributes in the past included one to The Undertaker, where Israel Adesanya walked to the Octagon for his fight against Jared Cannonier with the trademark hat and urn that is associated with ‘The Dead Man,’ along with the theme music for the WWE Hall of Fame legend.

On Saturday night, Izzy once again gave a tip-of-the-cap to the world of WWE.

While coming out for his main event against Joe Pyfer at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA., Adesanya came to the Octagon and once inside, began doing the “Oba Femi Strut,” which the newcomer to the WWE main roster and former two-time NXT World Champion has made a trademark of his in the world of pro wrestling.

Noted pro wrestling fan and former WWE special referee Daniel Cormier even acknowledged on the broadcast while on commentary alongside Brendan Fitzgerald and Dominik Cruz that Adesanya was doing “the Oba Femi Strut,” with the exaggerated elbow-bent arm gestures and dramatic hopping (see video below).

“He’s doing like Oba Femi, look at that,” Cormier said with a smile. “The WWE guy … walking like Oba!”

Unfortunately, Adesanya would go on to lose to Pyfer via TKO at 2:18 of Round 2 due to ground-and-pound.

Oba Femi is scheduled to square off against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar in one of the co-featured bouts at the upcoming two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event, which takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 18 and April 19.