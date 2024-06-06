The issues preventing AAA and CMLL affiliated wrestlers from appearing on the same AEW shows have been resolved.

Previously, the rivalry between the two lucha promotions restricted wrestlers from one company from appearing on the same show as those from the other, though not necessarily at the same taping. This also kept AAA-affiliated wrestlers like Andrade, Rush, and The Lucha Bros from performing at the 2022 and 2023 Forbidden Door events since AEW co-promotes those with NJPW.

However, according to Dave Meltzer, this barrier has been partially lifted for this year’s event.

Meltzer shared the update on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Tony Khan said they have mostly worked it out. So, that means Forbidden Door will feature Rush, Fenix, and others,” Meltzer stated. “Money talks, I guess.”

“Tony Khan has been a good partner for New Japan and is trying to be one for CMLL too. CMLL seems to have become more flexible as they want to expose their wrestlers in the U.S. It makes sense for them as CMLL wrestlers are getting more opportunities here. There’s even talk of CMLL trying to do shows in the U.S. I’m not sure if that will happen, but time will tell.”

Regarding the upcoming Forbidden Door event, Meltzer noted, “It looks like MJF and Rush will be there, and I expect top CMLL stars like Mistico to also appear.”

Last night on AEW Dynamite, both AAA and CMLL affiliated wrestlers were featured. Rey Fenix won a four-way match, earning a future International Championship match. Rush confronted MJF during his promo, and CMLL wrestlers Volador Jr., Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge faced the Blackpool Combat Club in an eight-person tag match.