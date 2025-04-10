On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, tensions between several top stars reached a boiling point, but unexpected alliances began to take shape.

After Jon Moxley’s match with Katsuyori Shibata, The Young Bucks stormed the ring and addressed their controversial actions at AEW Dynasty, explaining they attacked Swerve Strickland out of loyalty to ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and as a peace offering to the Death Riders.

Instead of Moxley responding, Kenny Omega appeared and confronted the Bucks, calling out their hypocrisy and blaming them for nearly ruining AEW. As Omega prepared to fight, Kazuchika Okada arrived to back the Young Bucks. But just as things looked grim for Omega, Swerve Strickland stormed the ring with a chair, chasing off The Elite and standing tall.

In a surprising show of unity, Omega and Strickland shared the ring — signaling a potential alliance against The Elite. Strickland later solidified his momentum with a win over PAC, boldly declaring, “It’s buck hunting season.”

Adam Copeland (Cope) is out indefinitely after being stretchered out following a brutal attack at AEW Dynasty 2025. The update was delivered by Excalibur on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

After Cope and his team failed to capture the AEW Trios Titles from the Death Riders (PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta), FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) ambushed him. They unleashed a vicious assault, hitting him with the Shatter Machine, a spike piledriver, and a con-chair-to, leaving him injured.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander faced Thunder Rosa in an opening round match of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

With Toni Storm on commentary, Statlander emerged victorious after delivering a Saturday Night Fever and pinning Rosa, advancing to the next round of the tournament.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis revealed that several members of the Don Callis Family are currently sidelined due to injuries, including Brian Cage and Mark Davis. Only Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher were present with Callis. He announced that the faction is open to recruiting new members, highlighting Fletcher and Takeshita as examples of his ability to elevate talent.