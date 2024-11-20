The Washington Post has a new feature piece up that looks at the ongoing lawsuits involving Vince McMahon and WWE.

In the story, which you can view at the link provided, a lawyer for Linda McMahon confirmed that Linda and Vince are separated.

As we reported earlier here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon to become Secretary of Education.

Laura Brevetti, who is the lawyer for Linda McMahon, has confirmed that her client and Vince are indeed separated.

Brevetti — who represented Vince McMahon in his 1994 criminal trial — also said the following regarding the ongoing “ring boys” lawsuit,

“This lawsuit based upon thirty-plus-year-old allegations is filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations, and misrepresentations.”

When Janel Grant’s lawyer was asked about the possibility that the Trump administration could kill the Justice Department’s investigation into Vince McMahon, she stated,

“We have no control over what happens with any criminal investigation, but we have an unwavering will to see that Janel gets justice.”

