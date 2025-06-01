El Hijo del Vikingo has reclaimed the AAA Mega Championship after defeating Alberto El Patron at Noches De Lucha Libre AAA on May 31st.

The high-flying luchador secured the victory with his signature 630 senton, marking the end of El Patron’s 288-day reign.

This win begins Vikingo’s second reign as AAA Mega Champion. He previously held the title for an impressive 833 days before being forced to vacate it due to injury in March 2024.

Vikingo’s next title defense is already set, as he will face WWE’s Chad Gable at the upcoming WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event.

EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO SE CONVIERT EN EL NUEVO MEGA CAMPEON AL VENCER ALBERTO EL PATRON pic.twitter.com/NiHfecJpeu — Héroe Del Distrito (@HeroeDelDistrit) June 1, 2025

La dinastía Vikingo están agarrando de piñata al Alberto El Patrón, se están cobrando lo de Venga la Alegría #NochesDeLuchaLibreAAA #ZonaAAA pic.twitter.com/8XqYKYjKsg — Combate MX (@CombateMX) June 1, 2025