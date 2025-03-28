On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi explained her actions, stating that attacking Jade Cargill was the right move. She claimed she inspired Bianca Belair and expressed frustration over feeling like a third wheel, undervalued, and underappreciated.

Naomi ended with a warning to Cargill, advising her to proceed with caution.

Rey Fenix is officially set to debut on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

A new vignette aired on this week’s edition of SmackDown, marking the third consecutive week of teasers for his arrival.

And finally, Damian Priest put Drew McIntyre through a car windshield on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

