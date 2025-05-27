On the May 12th edition of Monday Night RAW, GUNTHER confronted WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and announced his intention to challenge for the title on the June 9th episode of RAW in Phoenix, Arizona.

At that time, Uso was preparing to defend his title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night’s Main Event. After successfully retaining the championship against Paul, the title match with GUNTHER was officially confirmed.

GUNTHER again confronted Uso on this week’s episode of RAW. Their championship clash is set to take place just two days after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, where Uso will team up with Cody Rhodes to face Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in a high-profile tag team match.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Kairi Sane scored a victory over Liv Morgan in Morgan’s return match. The win marked Sane’s first singles victory on WWE television since July 2020.

Sane capitalized on a distraction outside the ring involving Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. As the referee was focused on the ringside commotion — sparked by Perez’s attempt to gain favor with Morgan and The Judgment Day — Sane rolled up Morgan for the pinfall.

Since rejoining WWE in 2023, Sane has competed in just nine singles matches, with only three airing on WWE TV.

Cody Rhodes is set to relaunch his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast on May 28th, with Brandi Rhodes joining as the featured guest.

Taking to Twitter, Rhodes proudly announced that it’s officially open mic night, b*tch!

Trick Williams has etched his name in the history books as the first WWE Superstar to capture a championship in TNA Wrestling. He accomplished the feat by defeating Joe Hendry in the main event of WWE NXT Battleground.

WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph revealed that Williams will address his groundbreaking victory on this week’s episode of NXT. The announcement was made during the international broadcast of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* WWE North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

* NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne

* Jasper Troy’s in-ring debut

* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

* Trick Williams makes his first appearance as TNA World Heavyweight Champion