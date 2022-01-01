Good news for AEW.

ITV and ITV4 in the United Kingdom will begin airing the promotion’s Rampage program starting this week, a major upgrade for U.K. fans, who were only able to watch AEW on the FITE Streaming service. ITV is the second most watched television station in the U.K. behind BBC 1.

Also AEW’s flagship program Dynamite will now air for its full two hours on ITV on Monday. Originally the program had an edited one hour broadcast on Mondays. Its first air date is on Fridays in a revolving time slot on ITV4.

(H/T Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer)