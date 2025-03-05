The action in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament continued on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the latest episode of WWE Speed premiered at 12/11c on X, featuring the second first-round match in the latest WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament.

Ivar of The War Raiders would go on to defeat WWE NXT Superstar Yoshiki Inamura in the tourney tilt, hitting a big slam off of the middle rope for the pinfall victory.

With the win, Ivar moves on to face “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day in the final pre-championship match in the tournament next Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 12/11c on X. The winner of that bout will move on to challenge reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee in the next title bout.

Watch the complete 3/5 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@Ivar_WWE and @noah_yoshiki battle it out to advance to the Semifinals! Find out who will move one step closer to the #WWESpeed Championship. 👀 pic.twitter.com/XvQIEbEYOF — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2025