The next challenger for the WWE Speed Championship has been decided.

WWE Speed on X returned on Wednesday at 12/11c with the March 12 episode, which featured the final tournament tilt on the road to the next WWE Speed Championship match.

In the final tournament bout to determine Dragon Lee’s next title challenger, Ivar of The War Raiders defeated Dominik Mysterio via Tiger Bomb.

With the victory, Ivar advances to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship next Wednesday, March 19 on X.