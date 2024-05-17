Ivar clarifies his injury status.

The WWE star released a statement via social media to clear up some misinformation that has been spreading. The former tag champion states that he is indeed injured, and that the injury will keep him sidelined for some time. However, he shoots down the report that he’s already underwent surgery, adding that he’s not entirely sure what his future holds.

His full statement reads:

There has been alot of misinformation floating around about me. Let me clearify: Yes I am injured, Yes it is very serious, No I have not had surgery. Still trying to figure out all options and what this means for my future. That being said, I Want to thank everyone for the out pouring of love and support, not only after finding out I was injured but thru out the last several months, I have heard you all! No matter what happens, I owe it to everyone who ever believed in me to do everything I can to get back in that ring, under those lights, and infront of the most amazing fans on the planet, see you ass soon as I can!

WWE announced earlier in the week that Ivar was hurt due to the attack from Gallus, who made their return on Tuesday’s NXT. He has since been pulled from the ongoing WWE Speed tournament. His Viking Raider tag team partner, Erik, is also out nursing an injury.

