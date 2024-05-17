An update on Ivar from the Viking Raiders.

It was announced by WWE that the former tag champion was injured and would no longer be competing on NXT, nor would he be competing in the ongoing WWE Speed Tournament. Today, the Andrew Sports Medicine social media account revealed that Ivar had undergone spinal surgery.

It is not known how long Ivar will be out. Wrestling Headlines wishes him a speedy recovery.

Ivar’s tag partner, Erik, has been out of action for many months due to his own injury.