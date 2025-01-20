– Ivar surfaced on social media on Monday morning to mock The New Day’s Kofi Kingston by referencing his infamous quick squash match loss to Brock Lesnar to end his WWE Championship reign while commenting on the topical news regarding TikTok being banned, and returning in a matter of hours on Sunday. “That TikTok ban lasted about this long, huh?” Ivar wrote via X, along with a photo of the Kingston-Lesnar bout from WWE SmackDown years ago.
That tik tok ban lasted about this long huh?@TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/W56P0mhpHM
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) January 20, 2025
– WWE continues to file for new trademarks. The company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 19 to trademark “D1,” “D-1” and “D-One.” The official description for the filing reads as follows:
