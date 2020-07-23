Ivelisse On Her WWE Tryout

During her interview with Fightful, Ivelisse spoke on her WWE tryout and her future plans. Here’s what she had to say:
That went well. There’s been quite a lot of things that have happened throughout the rest of the year that obviously I can’t say. But, it’s a lot of like close… There’s been a few times you could’ve seen me on TV, but it’s just how it goes. My time will come soon. (As far as changes to WWE) I mean, obviously there’s a lot more improvements. The facility’s huge. But, definitely the performance aspect of building the talent on a physical level as athletes. That side was pretty impressive.
No, I’d rather just not say nothing. I really would not say nothing. Want / should—two different things. I don’t like that. I’m always just focused on doing my thing. I’m chilling. No. I’m too close to—no, I’m not gonna mess up. I ain’t gonna slip up, not now.
You can read the interview HERE.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Reported Issues Between Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross and Taz Say WWE Insults Fan’s Intelligence, Talk Acknowledging WWE Backgrounds In AEW
- Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Current State of Pro Wrestling
- Promoters Have Tried to Get Monty Brown to Come Out of Retirement – Does He Have Interest?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown