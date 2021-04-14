Back in April news surfaced regarding Ivelisse’s absence from AEW, with the report mentioning that the former Lucha Underground trios champion got into a spat with some agents backstage. She has not wrestled for the company since an episode of Dark back in February.

Today Ivelisse has taken to Twitter to reveal that she has been let go for “speaking up.” While she doesn’t specify from which company, the belief is that it’s from AEW. She writes, “History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life.”

History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life. — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) April 14, 2021

Ivelisse was signed to a contract with AEW but it was not known to be a full-time deal. We’ll keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.