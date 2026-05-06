Ivy Nile recently spoke with WBIR Channel 10 about her bikini, wellness and fitness competition experience.

As noted, the WWE Superstar recently won big at an event, and during the aforementioned TV interview, she spoke about the discipline it took to do the competition and the role Bianca Belair played in helping her prepare.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the discipline it took to do the competition: “I’ve always been curious about it. I didn’t know much about it, and I was a little hesitant because I didn’t want to get a bad relationship with food or the gym because that’s my life. I’ve been doing it for 20 years, so I didn’t think it would happen. I’m jacked [laughs]. I feel like I have the most amazing coaches and we were all in the right mindset and everything made sense. We were leading up to Mania and every Mania, people are getting ripped and getting shredded. Bianca Belair did a show not that long ago, either. She was going through WarGams at the time and was cutting. She looked incredible. I was like, ‘If she can do that, I think I can do it too.’ It took some time for me to actually pull the trigger on it, but there’s nothing quite like that discipline. I’m disciplined, but this was very different. It’s always something I wanted to try and see what that world is about because it really goes hand in hand with wrestling. It’s discipline, looking a certain way, and also being a beast. You can see the change in my body over the past few months. I was doing appearances in Vegas a week before my show. I was in my cutting phase and shredded and ripped. It was very motivating too because whenever I get my Mania moment, I’m going to look crazy. This year was kind of like a test run. I was kind of testing out the waters. Whenever my time is ready, I can do this. I did physique and bodybuilding, won both categories, and won overall. I can’t wait to continue that journey.”

On how Bianca Belair not only helped her when it came to advice, but also as a friend: “She is so supportive. When I first told her about it, she knew how difficult it is. She knew the work that went into it and how much discipline it took. She was like, ‘Tell me when your show is and I’m there.’ She and Montez showed up, and I had the best hype crew. They went off. It was so awesome. To have her there supporting meant the world to me. She is expecting, so it’s awesome that she took the time to do that. Hopefully, one day, we can do one together. It’s my dream to wrestle her, too. She set the bar so high. She’s an amazing person. We miss her dearly, but we’re all so excited for her to have his baby.”