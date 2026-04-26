Ivy Nile made waves this weekend, but not inside a WWE ring.

The WWE Superstar competed at the 2026 NPC/IFBB Professional League GRL PWR Championship on April 25 in Orlando, Florida, where she delivered an impressive showing across multiple divisions.

Nile ultimately placed in the bikini, wellness, and fit categories, capping off a successful outing on the bodybuilding stage.

A strong showing across the board.

Following the competition, Nile took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment and show appreciation for those who helped her along the way.

“WINNER WINNER,” her Instagram post began. “I undoubtedly have the best people in my corner, I could not ask for more! Thank you Jenn Sweeney and Ferlan Bailey for making this day possible and for many more to come.”

She added a lighthearted note to close things out: “Enjoy the last video of me stuffing my face. Until next time.”

Nile has been absent from WWE programming in recent weeks, as she has not appeared on television since March 9, 2026.