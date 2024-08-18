A new matchup for the August 19th episode of WWE Raw.

Maxxine Dupri released a video on her personal Instagram revealing that Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has granted her a matchup with Ivy Nile on tomorrow’s show. This stems from Nile attacking Dupri on the August 12th episode of Raw.

UPDATED LINEUP:

-New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP

-Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

-CM Punk to deliver a “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre

-Randy Orton to appear

-Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri