A today’s NJPW World Tag/Super Junior Tag League finals event, Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) beat Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to win the World Tag League tournament.
This was Goto’s fourth World Tag League victory. They will now challenge FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) for the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Here is the updated Wrestle Kingdom 17 match card:
- IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano
- NJPW World Television Championship Tournament Final: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship — Four Way: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado
- IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Francesco Akira & TJP (c) vs. Lio Rush & YOH
- IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga