A today’s NJPW World Tag/Super Junior Tag League finals event, Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) beat Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to win the World Tag League tournament.

This was Goto’s fourth World Tag League victory. They will now challenge FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) for the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Here is the updated Wrestle Kingdom 17 match card: