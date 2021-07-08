During tonight’s AEW Road Rager special Machine Gun Karl Anderson cut a riveting promo on Jon Moxley challenging the Purveyor of Violence to a singles-matchup for his NJPW IWGP United states championship for next week’s Fyter Fest night one.

the @njpwglobal United States Championship has been challenged by #BulletClub Original @MachineGunKA challenges the champion @JonMoxley for a championship match next week at #FyterFest Night 1 Watch #AEWDynamite NOW – @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/HVGSo4Dmry — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

AEW later confirmed the matchup, along with several other, which you can see in the highlights below.

-Jon Moxley versus Karl Anderson for the IWGP U.S. championship

-Brian Cage versus Ricky Starks for the FTW championship

-Darby Allin versus Ethan Page in a Coffin Match

-Christian Cage versus Matt Hardy

-Adam “Hangman” Page will speak

-Penelope Ford versus Yuka Sakazaki