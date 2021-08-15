NJPW held its Resurgence event on Saturday night from The Torch at La Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on NJPW World and FITE TV.

This is where IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi took place in the main event. Tanahashi ended up pinning Archer and capturing the title for the first time.

This was Lance Archer’s second reign with the belt as he won it three weeks ago from Jon Moxley.