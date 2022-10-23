The first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion is going to be crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20th as the tournament finals will take place.
KAIRI versus Mayu Iwatani has been booked after KAIRI bested ‘Alpha Female’ Jazzy Gabert, and Mayu defeated Utami Hayashashita to advance.
The first defense of the IWGP Women’s Title is scheduled for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Here’s the lineup for the November 20th show:
- IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament Final: KAIRI vs. Mayu Iwatani
- Tom Lawlor & Syuri vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Giulia
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Utami Hayashishita vs. Hirooki Goto & Maika
- Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Tam Nakano & Natsupoi vs. El Desperado, DOUKI, Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe
IWGP女子初代チャンピオンは
岩谷麻優か、KAIRIか。
その答えは11月20日有明アリーナにて!
