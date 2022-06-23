AEW has announced two new matchups for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, as well as confirmed the IWGP World Heavyweight title matchup for the show, which will now include top NJPW superstar, Kazuchika Okada.
You read that right. Jay White will now defend the title against Adam Cole, Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada in a fatal-four way matchup following the Rainmaker’s appearance on this evening’s Dynamite.
Jay White vs Kazuchika Okada vs Adam Cole vs Hangman Page for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is ON for #ForbiddenDoor! https://t.co/hBirQPmJAJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 23, 2022
Also added…Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromuk Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi will team up to take on the AEW tag team champion Young Bucks, as well as Bullet Club’s Hikuleo and El Phantasmo.
Finally…Max Caster and the Gunn Club will take on The DKC, Kevin Knight, Yuya Uemura, and Alex Coughlin.
UPDATED FORBIDDEN DOOR CARD:
Interim AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.
IWGP World Heavyweight Title match
Jay White (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole
Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title
Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black
Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match
ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)
Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)
IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match
Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)
Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery Opponent (handpicked by Bryan Danielson)
Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Young Bucks, El Phantasmo, Hikuleo
Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, Yuya Uemura