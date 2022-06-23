AEW has announced two new matchups for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, as well as confirmed the IWGP World Heavyweight title matchup for the show, which will now include top NJPW superstar, Kazuchika Okada.

You read that right. Jay White will now defend the title against Adam Cole, Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada in a fatal-four way matchup following the Rainmaker’s appearance on this evening’s Dynamite.

Jay White vs Kazuchika Okada vs Adam Cole vs Hangman Page for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is ON for #ForbiddenDoor! https://t.co/hBirQPmJAJ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 23, 2022

Also added…Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromuk Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi will team up to take on the AEW tag team champion Young Bucks, as well as Bullet Club’s Hikuleo and El Phantasmo.

Finally…Max Caster and the Gunn Club will take on The DKC, Kevin Knight, Yuya Uemura, and Alex Coughlin.

UPDATED FORBIDDEN DOOR CARD:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

IWGP World Heavyweight Title match

Jay White (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery Opponent (handpicked by Bryan Danielson)

Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Young Bucks, El Phantasmo, Hikuleo

Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, Yuya Uemura