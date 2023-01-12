New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the IWGP World Heavyweight championship will be defended at the February 18th Battle in the Valley event from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California.

Competing in the match will either be the current champion, Kazuchika Okada, or the man he’s defending the title against in Osaka on February 11th, Shingo Takagi. The opponent has yet to be determined.

February 18 at Battle in the Valley! The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line! Whoever wins Shingo Takagi & Kazuchika Okada's title bout in Osaka February 11 will defend their gold the next week in San Jose live on @FiteTV !https://t.co/ljaZ8s8jW1#njbitv pic.twitter.com/lJb505FegT — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 12, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BATTLE IN THE VALLEY:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi vs. TBD

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)

Pre-show Match

Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay

Pre-show Match

JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin