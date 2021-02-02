IWTV (Independent Wrestling TV) issued the following press release announcing a new partnership with Pluto TV, which will feature many indie wrestling shows appearing on their “Pro Wrestling” channel. Details can be found below.

We’re excited to announce a new distribution partnership launching today as IWTV will be bringing independent wrestling to Pluto TV.

This new partnership will see IWTV partner promotions featured on the new “Pro Wrestling Channel” on Pluto TV with new events submitted regularly!

Here’s what’s available right now on Pluto TV’s “Pro Wrestling Channel”

Beyond Wrestling “Uncharted Territory Season 1”

Women’s Wrestling Revolution Entire Library

DEFY Wrestling’s “DEFY Now”

Pluto TV is a free app available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Playstation, Tivo, Xfinity, Roku and more! (Where to watch Pluto TV)