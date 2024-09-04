“The Genius of Sky” is off to a good start in the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.

The tournament designed to determine the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion kicked off on the Wednesday, September 4, 2024 episode of WWE Speed on X.

Competing in first round action was IYO SKY of Damage CTRL and former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria.

After some back-and-forth action, SKY picked up the win via pinfall to move on to the next round of the tourney.

With the win, SKY moves on to face the winner of Naomi and Blair Davenport. The other side of the bracket includes Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane, and Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae.

WWE Speed on X airs every Wednesday and Friday at Noon Eastern Time.