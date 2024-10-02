One-half of the finals of the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament have been decided.

WWE Speed returned on X on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at 12/11c with this week’s episode, which featured the latest action in the ongoing tourney designed to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

During the 10/2 episode, IYO SKY of Damage CTRL defeated Naomi in tourney semifinal action with her Over The Moonsault finisher for the victory.

With the win, SKY moves on to the finals of the tourney, where she will square off against the winner of the Kairi Sane vs. Candice LeRae match in the other tourney semifinal, which is scheduled for the next episode of WWE Speed on X. The winner of that bout will be crowned the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

Watch the complete WWE Speed on X episode for October 2, 2024 via the media player embedded below.