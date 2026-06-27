WWE has a new Queen.

And she’s also “The Genius of the Sky,” too.

The second match of the evening at the annual WWE Night Of Champions premium live event on Saturday afternoon, June 27, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, saw Iyo Sky lock horns with reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in the finals of the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament.

In an interesting pre-match note, as Morgan was making her way to the ring for the bout, she was stopped by Danhausen, who appeared live on stage and ‘cursed’ her before the match got underway.

After a back-and-forth battle in the second and final match airing as part of the free and live first hour on ESPN, “The Genius of the Sky” Iyo Sky would go on to defeat Liv Morgan to successfully become the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring.

With the tournament win, Sky also earns a world championship opportunity at WWE SummerSlam.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.