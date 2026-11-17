IYO SKY has finally captured the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and “The Genius of the Sky” is celebrating the milestone with a special message to her fans.

On the November 16 episode of WWE Raw, SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez in singles competition to capture the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, adding another title to her already impressive list of accomplishments in WWE.

The victory marked the culmination of SKY’s pursuit of the championship, which included a previous unsuccessful challenge against Becky Lynch, as well as an appearance in the inaugural tournament to crown the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Following her title victory on Monday night, SKY surfaced on social media to celebrate the accomplishment and thank the WWE Universe for their continued support.

“FINALLY….I became the Women’s Intercontinental Champion,” SKY wrote via X. “I am so thankful to the WWE universe for always believing in me!!!! Love y’all.”