“….and NEW!”

Those were among the final words uttered on the post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Monday night.

Iyo Sky defeated Rhea Ripley in the main event of the March 3 episode of the show to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Bianca Belair, who won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night, sat ringside during the 3/3 Raw main event to see who she would be facing in her title opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

When all was said-and-done, it was Ripley’s lack of focus on the challenge in front of her, and her constant focus on Belair at ringside, that led to her downfall.

She hoisted Sky up for a top-rope Rip-Tide, stopping to look at Belair and tell her, “See you at ‘Mania!” Instead, however, Sky countered with a hurricanrana and went back up the ropes for her Over the Moonsault finisher for the victory.

With the win, Iyo Sky is the new WWE Women’s World Champion and will now go on to defend against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 on April 19 or April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.