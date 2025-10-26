IYO SKY and Mayu Iwatani tore the house down in the main event of Marigold Grand Destiny on Sunday, delivering a dramatic showdown that has quickly become the talk of the Japanese wrestling scene.

In a grueling battle that went just under 30 minutes, SKY emerged victorious after connecting with back-to-back Over the Moonsaults to score the win. The bout, only SKY’s second for Marigold, has been widely praised by fans online for its emotion and intensity. SKY previously competed for the promotion in July 2024, when she defeated Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny.

The current WWE Women’s United States Champion, Giulia, was also watching closely from afar. While in Orlando, Florida, she took to Instagram Stories to share her emotional reaction, writing, “It’s been a while since I watched pro wrestling and I cried. Don’t laugh, I have a heart too.”

The event took place at Tokyo’s historic Ryogoku Kokugikan, which has seen a flurry of major wrestling activity in recent weeks. WWE held back-to-back shows there just last week, while NJPW’s King of Pro Wrestling and NOAH’s Wrestle Odyssey events also recently occupied the venue.

Following the match, SKY reflected on the experience through her own social media post, offering an introspective message that captured both the nostalgia and pain of the night.

“It’s nostalgic, it’s warm, it hurts, it’s painful, it’s comforting,” SKY wrote. “It was a heartbreaking game to end. I’m so glad I’m playing pro wrestling. Marigold Bilateral Tournament. Past・present・future… All of it was shining. Thank you very much!! See you soon!”