IYO SKY has broken character to share an emotional farewell message following Kairi Sane’s WWE departure.

As reported, WWE made a wave of roster cuts ahead of the April 24, 2026 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, impacting both main roster and NXT talent. While some names were outright released, others, like Kairi Sane, saw their contracts expire without renewal.

The news of Sane’s exit drew a heartfelt response from her former tag team partner and recent on-screen rival, IYO SKY, who took to social media to reflect on their bond and Sane’s unexpected departure.

“I understand that everyone, as an athlete, eventually faces a turning point when thinking about their life and career, but I feel so heartbroken that it came at such an unexpected time,” she wrote.

SKY went on to praise Sane not just as a performer, but as a person, highlighting the deep friendship they built during their time together in WWE.

“Kairi [Sane] was truly loved by all her colleagues, not just as a performer but as a person. She was kinder than anyone, a little airheaded in the most endearing way, funny, charming, and my proud best friend. A comrade-in-arms who faced countless hardships in America, shed so many tears, and grew together with me. It’s so hard to accept that Kairi won’t be in the passenger seat of the rental car anymore, but,” SKY continued.

That one hits hard.

Despite the emotional goodbye, SKY closed her message on a hopeful note, expressing confidence in Sane’s future beyond WWE.

“I’m absolutely certain that with her innate talent and the incredible knowledge and experience she’s gained in WWE, Kairi’s new journey will be something truly amazing. From the bottom of my heart, I wish for my beloved Kairi’s success and happiness. I love you so much Kairi. We’ll be best friends forever and always,” she finished.