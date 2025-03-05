– WWE taped matches prior to this week’s episode of NXT on The CW Network for WWE LFG. Four bouts were filmed inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. prior to the March 4 episode of NXT on CW for the WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E original series, which features The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley and Mickie James, as well as guest appearances by various WWE Superstars and legends. Taped for upcoming episodes of WWE LFG on A&E on 3/4 were Tyra Mae Steele vs. Dani Sekelsky, BJ Ray vs. Jasper Troy, Zena Sterling vs. Penina Tuilaepa and Shiloh Hill vs. Chris Island.

– Iyo Sky made history in a unique and rare way when she defeated Rhea Ripley to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship on this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw on March 3 in Buffalo, New York. With the win, the Japanese women’s wrestling star becomes the first person ever to achieve Grand Slam Champion status in WWE and STARDOM. In STARDOM, Sky, formerly known as Io Shirai, became the promotion’s inaugural Grand Slam Champion by winning every available title in the company. In WWE, she becomes just the seventh woman to achieve the milestone. She follows Charlotte Flair, Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks), Becky Lynch, Bayley, Rhea Ripley and Asuka. Sky is currently advertised to defend her newly won WWE Women’s World Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. this coming April.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW personality Jake “The Snake” Roberts was asked for his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling legends during his appearance at Monopoly Events’ “For The Love of Wrestling” for an interview.

“Well I think I’d have to put Steve Austin on it,” Roberts began. “Just because it is what it is, [Hulk] Hogan would have to be on it. Maybe Tricky Ricky Flair I don’t know, yeah maybe he would show up for that…oops, and I’d like to think I would be on it. It’s my Mount Rushmore, I can do what the hell I want.”

– As noted, WWE pulled Naomi from her advertised appearance at “The Queen of the Ring” movie premiere on Monday to sell the affects of the attack from Jade Cargill at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, only for her to appear along with Jimmy Uso, at the Tuesday premiere for the film, wearing e a neck-brace to sell the affects of the Cargill attack. Some photos have surfaced of Naomi with the neck-brace on while on the red carpet for the movie premiere, which you can view below courtesy of the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page.