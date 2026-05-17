A longtime wrestling power couple has officially gone public.
WWE NXT Superstar Naraku, known to many fans from his years as EVIL in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and reigning WWE Superstar IYO SKY have confirmed that they are married.
The couple revealed their relationship during an appearance on the Japanese documentary series Jounetsu Tairiku, which aired on Sunday, May 17, 2026.
Shortly after the episode aired, SKY took to social media and shared several photos of the two together, confirming the news publicly for fans around the world.
Her caption was simple and direct: “Mr & Mrs.”
The announcement quickly sparked a major reaction online, as many fans were surprised to learn that the two stars had been married privately before officially revealing the relationship publicly.
She wrote the following:
“To everyone who always gives us such warm support,
This is a private matter, but we would like to report that NARAKU (formerly EVIL), who belongs to WWE, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), also of WWE, are husband and wife.
We each began walking the path of professional wrestling in Japan, and although we have seen different scenery and different “skies,” from this early summer onward, we are deeply grateful and happy to be colleagues and comrades challenging ourselves on the same stage of WWE across the sea.
From now on, as husband and wife, we will support each other in our daily lives. And as WWE ‘superstars,’ while sharing both lonely “darkness” and glory, we will continue to improve one another and devote ourselves so that each of us can shine even brighter.
We will not forget our gratitude to all the fans who have supported and guided us up to now, and to everyone involved, and together we will keep pushing forward toward even greater heights.
We are still immature as a couple, but we sincerely ask for your continued guidance and support.
May 17, 2026
NARAKU
(EVIL)
IYO SKY
(Io Shirai)”
✨ Mr and Mrs ✨@151012EVIL & @Iyo_SkyWWE pic.twitter.com/eTUiHTU3iC
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) May 17, 2026