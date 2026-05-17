A longtime wrestling power couple has officially gone public.

WWE NXT Superstar Naraku, known to many fans from his years as EVIL in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and reigning WWE Superstar IYO SKY have confirmed that they are married.

The couple revealed their relationship during an appearance on the Japanese documentary series Jounetsu Tairiku, which aired on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Shortly after the episode aired, SKY took to social media and shared several photos of the two together, confirming the news publicly for fans around the world.

Her caption was simple and direct: “Mr & Mrs.”

The announcement quickly sparked a major reaction online, as many fans were surprised to learn that the two stars had been married privately before officially revealing the relationship publicly.

She wrote the following: