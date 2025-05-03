Dakota Kai was among the WWE roster cuts this week.

Earlier today, WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY took to Twitter to share heartfelt praise for her close friend and former Damage CTRL stablemate. She wrote,

“She is such a sweet, strong, kind, smart, wonderful, and beautiful woman. My dearest and best friend. I love you. Everyone loves you. @ImKingKota 🫶 #DamageCTRL”

Kai and SKY held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships together twice, in 2022 and 2023.

Cora Jade had been a consistent presence on NXT television since her return from injury in October 2024, forming a tag team with Roxanne Perez and contending for the NXT Women’s Championship. As part of the WWE-TNA partnership, she also appeared in TNA Wrestling, where she challenged for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Following her release, Jade issued the following statement on Twitter:

“Dropping out of high school at 15 to chase my dreams was scary but I’m so thankful it worked out for the time that it did! I got to live out so many childhood dreams, go so many places, do so many things and most importantly I met some of the most important people in my life that I know I’ll have in my corner forever. Unfortunately it didn’t go how I envisioned and I’m disappointed by a lot of things but I can look back with no regrets and know I did everything with love and passion and always stood up for myself, even in the times I was scared. I’m proud of myself for that. With all that being said, TRUST that this is not the end and only my new beginning. I have a lot to say when the time is right. I have so many ideas and am excited for the future and to be able to show what I truly am capable of. Elayna Black is back from the dead b*tches! See you in 30”

See you in 29 pic.twitter.com/xwO4AGUnL9 — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 3, 2025

Reverend D-Von was a short-lived but memorable character during WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era, briefly appearing in 2002 before D-Von reunited with Bubba Ray Dudley to continue their legendary run as the Dudley Boyz. Over two decades later, the character made an unexpected return — thanks to Trick Williams.

Ahead of his Devil’s Playground Match against Ethan Page at NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, Williams reached out to D-Von with a unique request: to reprise Reverend D-Von for a hype music video leading into the NXT Championship bout.

In a recent YouTube video, D-Von reflected on that call, sharing his excitement about bringing the character back. He said,

“So one of the things I was happy about was that in NXT, Trick Williams called me and wanted me to do a video with him getting ready for his match. So when he called me, he said, ‘D-Von, you did the Reverend D-Von character, and I loved it. I would love for you to come in this video and do exactly what you did back then.’ I was ecstatic. I was like, ‘Yes, I get a chance to showcase what the Reverend D-Von character was all about to the new generation of fans.’ It was a great response. It was something that the fans were really enjoying, because this was something that I really felt that I never got my just due for, because I thought the character was doing really well. Again, I look back on it. I don’t think it was my failure. I think it was the company that didn’t let it really breathe and let it happen, hopefully one day I’ll be able to come back as Reverend D-Von, but without being in the ring.”