Kairi Sane needs to distance herself from Asuka.

And fast.

If anyone knows this first-hand, it is fellow former Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky.

“The Genius of the Sky” surfaced via social media following the March 23 episode of WWE Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

In the video, the women’s wrestling star takes “The Empress of Tomorrow” to task for her treatment of “The Pirate Princess” in recent months.

“Rhea [Ripley] went to SmackDown and I’m no longer the Tag Team Champion,” Sky stated. “Now I’m starting to see things clearly. Kairi might have chosen to follow Asuka on her own, but the way Asuka’s treating Kairi right now isn’t right. Kairi needs to realize that and she needs to get out of there. I need her to see it. We need to do something about that.”

Sky continued, switching her focus to her opponent for next week’s WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

“And Raquel [Rodriguez], I don’t know what your deal is but you’ve been all over me lately,” she added. “Next week, at Madison Square Garden, Iyo Sky is gonna take you down and send you packing. I’ll deal with the Kairi and Asuka thing after that. No worries! I can do that.”