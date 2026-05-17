Newly married WWE Superstars Iyo Sky and Naraku are opening up about why now felt like the right time to publicly reveal their relationship.

As noted, the couple officially announced on May 17, 2026 that they had gotten married, surprising many fans across the wrestling world.

Shortly after the news broke, Iyo spoke with Model Press and explained the reasoning behind finally sharing the announcement publicly.

“We haven’t actually registered our marriage just yet, but the reason is that we’ve finally become colleagues at the same company,” Iyo said. “Until now, we were in different rings, and as wrestlers and superstars, we were independent of each other, so I felt there was no need to deliberately share details of our private lives. Now that we’re both under the same WWE contract—colleagues within the same company, so to speak—I really wanted to take this opportunity to let everyone know that we’re now a married couple.”

That wasn’t all.

The two were also asked about the significance of becoming WWE’s first Japanese married couple working together under the company banner.

Naraku kept his response brief, but confident.

“I’ve only just started,” Naraku said. “So stay tuned for what’s to come.”

Iyo then reflected on the challenges of competing in the United States and how much having each other means as they continue their WWE journeys together.

“Although I’m the senior WWE Superstar and have been in the U.S. longer, staying on the front lines competing against the world in a foreign country like America is truly, truly grueling,” she said. “I’m so happy that we’ve created an environment where we can support each other through that life as a couple. We plan to continue working hard together, supporting one another without letting our guard down, and pushing each other to grow even stronger.”