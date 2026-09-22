IYO SKY hates seeing Rhea Ripley sidelined with an injury, but she believes the time away could ultimately be good for her longtime friend.

SKY and Ripley, collectively known as “Rhiyo,” previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships together before their on-screen partnership amicably came to an end earlier this year. Not long afterward, Ripley was sidelined with a knee injury.

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, SKY revealed that she hasn’t been in constant communication with Ripley during her recovery, noting that she isn’t much of a texter or someone who regularly talks on the phone.

“So, I’m not a texting person. I’m not phone call person. So we haven’t talked too much, like talk, talk, talk,” SKY said. “But I totally understand what she’s doing and why she needed to take time for now.”

SKY went on to point out just how demanding Ripley’s schedule had become prior to her injury, with the former champion juggling matches, international travel and media obligations.

“Because she — I really know she was being too busy, way busier than me,” SKY continued. “She was all over the world. She had main events, she had championship match, and she had media interviews.”

Having worked closely alongside Ripley, SKY said she had noticed firsthand how hard her partner was pushing herself.

“I was thinking about when we were Rhiyo, like she had been to Crown Jewel in Australia, Perth, and she was crazy busy,” she said. “I always watching by her. And, yeah, sometimes I think about her, oh my gosh, she’s overworking, something like that.”

While SKY is saddened by the injury, she believes Ripley needed an opportunity to step away and recover. She also expects Ripley to return better than ever.

“Now she’s injured, that makes me sad, but definitely she needs time to take time, definitely she needs,” SKY said. “But also I know her personality, she will come back when she is become much stronger than before.”

Ripley has previously spoken about the pressure she puts on herself. In October 2025, she revealed that she suffered a panic attack and collapsed backstage following WWE Crown Jewel, saying at the time that she felt as though her body was shutting down and she was dying.

Ripley did not take an extended absence following that incident, but she was forced out of action in June 2026 after suffering a torn meniscus. The knee injury ultimately required surgery.

As previously reported, there has been a “strong internal push” within WWE for Ripley to make a full recovery rather than rushing her return to the ring.