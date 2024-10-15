IYO SKY isn’t done with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson just yet.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Kairi Sane and IYO SKY challenged Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. While the latter retained, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson interfered.

Following the show, SKY took to Twitter to announce that she wasn’t happy with the outcome of the match. She specifically tagged Legend and Jackson and implied that they’d be receiving a few receipts in the near future.

You can check out SKY’s tweet below: