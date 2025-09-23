IYO SKY is down in the dumps right now.

After coming up short in her attempt to recapture the WWE Women’s World Championship in the title match against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE WrestlePalooza over the weekend, the women’s wrestling star was also betrayed by her longtime friends and former Damage CTRL members the following night.

Following the September 22 episode of WWE Raw in Evansville, IN., IYO SKY surfaced via social media with a video reacting moments after being attacked by Asuka and Kairi Sane in the closing moments of the show.

“We were friends,” SKY began in the video shared via her social media channels. “I thought we were friends. I believed we were friends.”

SKY continued, “Asuka and Kairi don’t want me. Devastated. No, but I wasn’t helpful for them. I realized that today. This hurts more than losing a match. I just don’t know. Just .. I’m done.”