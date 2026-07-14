IYO SKY has revealed the damage she suffered following this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

SKY competed against Roxanne Perez on Monday night’s show from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. With SKY set to challenge Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam, both Morgan and her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez were at ringside during the match.

Following the bout, Morgan attacked SKY and blasted her with the Women’s World Championship belt. The champion’s post-match assault appeared to leave a mark, with SKY later sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories showing a noticeable bruise on her forehead.

Alongside the image, SKY simply wrote, “Seriously?” The visible injury appeared to be the result of the championship belt shot connecting harder than intended during the closing angle.

The rivalry between Morgan and SKY is set to culminate at WWE SummerSlam 2026, where Morgan will defend the Women’s World Championship against SKY during the two-night premium live event on August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.