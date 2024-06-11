“The Genius of the Sky” is coming to Marigold.

At the Marigold event on Tuesday at Korakuen Hall in Japan, WWE Superstar IYO SKY appeared on the big screen and announced that she will be wrestlling at their upcoming Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 show at Ryogoku Sumo Hall show on July 13th.

SKY will be going one-on-one against Utami Hayashishita in a dream match between former Queen’s Quest leaders.