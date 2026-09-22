IYO SKY appreciates being called the best wrestler in the world, but she isn’t ready to give herself that title.

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show (see video below), SKY was asked about WWE commentator Michael Cole regularly referring to her as the best wrestler on the planet. While SKY is grateful for the praise, she said her focus remains on continuing to work hard and earn that recognition.

“Yeah, I really hope so. I’m doing my best. But I cannot say I am the best,” SKY said.

She continued, “But, yeah, if you guys are saying that, I’m so much honored, I’m so much grateful. Also, I will keep [doing what I’m doing].”

Elsewhere during the interview, SKY named Rey Mysterio as her favorite wrestler of all time. While Mysterio remains active at 51 years old, the 36-year-old SKY doesn’t envision herself wrestling that long due to the physical nature of her in-ring style.

“Fifty years old? Yeah, I hope, but my answer is no,” SKY said. “Because my style is very different. I cannot imagine I put a trash can on my head and jump from the cage at 50 years old.”