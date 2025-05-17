Jeff Cobb has already been given a new official WWE ring name.

Although he was initially introduced as “Jeff Cobb” by the commentary team during his debut at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, the May 16 episode of WWE SmackDown confirmed a change.

In the opening segment of the 5/16 show in Greensboro, North Carolina, Solo Sikoa referred to him as “J.C.,” which was presumably just an abbreviated version of “Jeff Cobb.”

Later in the evening on Friday, WWE uploaded a video to their official YouTube channel confirming his full new ring name: J.C. Mateo.

Interestingly, WWE had already filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for “JC Mateo” on May 10 — the same night Cobb made his debut.

