During an interview with Sports Illustrated, J.D. Drake revealed that he is not currently signed to AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

Right now, my future with AEW is day-to-day. But they continue to bring me down. I’m part of a fantastic faction with Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon, and it’s been a blessing every time that they’ve said to come down. Until they tell me not to, I’m going to Jacksonville.

Credit: SI.