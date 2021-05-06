During an interview with Sports Illustrated, J.D. Drake spoke on the opportunity he’s had to wrestle on AEW TV. Here’s what he had to say:

This opportunity has meant the world to me. I thought my career was done right after the pandemic hit when the world shut down in 2020. I thought for sure that was the end of it. Then I got the opportunity I have now, and there is just no way I’m going to let it fly by. Every time I step into a wrestling ring in AEW, I’ve made sure to make myself as memorable as possible. I’ve got plenty of haters out there. There’s also all kinds of love, but this one goes to the haters. Y’all are just going to have to put up with me for a very long time. I’m not going away anytime soon.

Credit: SI.